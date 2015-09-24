MADE IN KAZAKHSTAN: Karatau plant produced first 50 tonnes of sodium cyanide (PHOTOS)

TARAZ. KAZINFORM The only in Kazakhstan sodium cyanide plant - LLP Talas Investment Company - located in the town of Karatau in Zhambyl region, has announced launch of the first lot of its products.

The enterprise was put into operation in June 2014 with project capacity at 15 thousand tonnes of sodium cyanide per year. 490 jobs were created here. The company plans to enter its full annual production capacity stage in 2017. "This is a very complicated and dangerous production with safety category No1. Today we launched the first daily output - 50 tonnes of sodium cyanide - used primarily in gold extracting industry," Head of the Regional Department for Industrial-Innovative Development Almas Madiyev said to Kazinform. 60% of the project's cost was covered by the Development Bank of Kazakhstan, a daughter organizations of Baiterek Holding. The total value of the project is 12 bln 900 mln tenge. During the period from 2010 through 2014 Zhambyl region implemented 33 investment projects worth 123 bln tenge in total which allowed providing 5 thousand people with constant jobs. 26 investment projects are planned to be implemented in the next five years. Their total cost is expected to reach 590 bln tenge. 7 thousand jobs are to be provided upon their commissioning.