Madina Baityk starred in video for Miss World 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The presentation video of Kazakhstan for the Miss World 2019 contest is available on the contest’s Youtube channel, Kazinform reports.

The three-minute video covers numerous sights and sacred places of our country including the Mangyshlak peninsula, Charyn canyon, Shymbulak, the ancient city of Sauran, the mausoleum of Khoja Akhmet Yassaui, Akmeshit cave, the Caspian Sea and the capital of Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan.

The video introduces viewers not only the picturesque places of Kazakhstan but folk music, national equestrian games and traditional cuisine. The video was shot within two weeks during which the film crew covered more than 10 thousand kilometers.

The video presentation will be showcased during Madina Baityk’s performance at the upcoming 69th international beauty contest «Miss World 2019» in London, UK.

Madina Baityk, a 19-year-old student from the city of Pavlodar. She won the title «Miss Kazakhstan 2019».