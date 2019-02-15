Madina Islamova and Baurzhan Anderzhanov to give concert in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On February 17, a graduate of the Vienna Conservatory, the Astana Opera soloist soprano Madina Islamova and soloist of the Astana Opera and Aalto-Musiktheater Essen (Germany) bass-baritone Baurzhan Anderzhanov will give a concert at the Astana Opera Chamber Hall. Piano - Amina Taikenova in der Schmitten.

Madina Islamova and Baurzhan Anderzhanov have a busy concert schedule. Thus, Madina Islamova gave recitals at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna (2011) and the Astana Opera Chamber Hall as part of the 3rd International Silk Road Festival (2016). An important performance for the soloist took place at the State Kremlin Palace. She has recently debuted as Musetta at the Astana Opera. The singer has successfully performed in the concert halls of Kazakhstan, as well as in the cities of Spain, Germany, the UK and Russia. The audience has grown fond of her performance of Khamidi's Kazakh Waltz and her interpretation of the role of Karlygash from Brusilovsky's opera Kyz Zhibek, Astana Opera's press office reports.

In turn, Baurzhan Anderzhanov performed at various international opera houses, such as Teatro La Nuova Fenice (Osimo, Italy), Oper Graz (Austria), Opéra de Saint-Étienne (France), as well as prestigious concert halls like Salle Gaveau in Paris, Wiener Konzerthaus, and also in Italy and Germany.

For the Astana Opera's audience, the soloists have prepared arias, romances and songs from the treasury of world and national classical music written by outstanding composers, such as Brusilovsky, Puccini, Strauss, Finzi, Bacon, Dargomyzhsky, Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff.

The artists noted that it is a great honor for them to perform musical masterpieces for the residents and guests of the capital and to present their creative work to them. "It is always a pleasure to perform together with wonderful colleagues for out dear listeners," the vocalists concluded.