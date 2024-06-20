Madinah beckons visitors and pilgrims to explore its rich history and landmarks

The Madinah Region Development Authority invited visitors and pilgrims who have completed their Hajj to explore the city's rich history and landmarks and experience a variety of enjoyable activities in Madinah, SPA reports.

The official tourism platform "Visit Madinah," launched by Madinah Governor Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, offers a wealth of information to enrich visitors' stays.

Accessible in multiple languages, "Visit Madinah" serves as a one-stop shop for activities, events, and entertainment programs. Presented in an attractive and innovative way, the platform aims to be a reliable digital companion for visitors, enhancing their experience and contributing to the city's development goals outlined in Vision 2030.



For more information, visit the platform at https://linktr.ee/visitmadinahsa