    16:21, 20 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Madinah beckons visitors and pilgrims to explore its rich history and landmarks

    Madinah
    Photo credit: SPA

    The Madinah Region Development Authority invited visitors and pilgrims who have completed their Hajj to explore the city's rich history and landmarks and experience a variety of enjoyable activities in Madinah, SPA reports.

    The official tourism platform "Visit Madinah," launched by Madinah Governor Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, offers a wealth of information to enrich visitors' stays.
    Accessible in multiple languages, "Visit Madinah" serves as a one-stop shop for activities, events, and entertainment programs. Presented in an attractive and innovative way, the platform aims to be a reliable digital companion for visitors, enhancing their experience and contributing to the city's development goals outlined in Vision 2030.


    For more information, visit the platform at https://linktr.ee/visitmadinahsa

