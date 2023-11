ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxer Madiyar Ashkeev (8-0, 4 KOs) improved his position in the Boxrec first middleweight ranking, Sports.kz reports.

The victory over American Shawn Cameron (10-3, 5 KOs) allowed Ashkeyev to rise to 106th place in the rating (+56 positions).

As it was reported, Ashkeyev TKO'd Cameron in the seventh round of their bout during a boxing night in Uncasville, Connecticut.