Madiyar Zhanuzak to fight for new IBF title

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan professional boxer Madiyar Zhanuzak will meet with Filippino boxer John Mark Alimane on February 27 in Macao, China, for a title bout, Kazinform refers SPORTINFORM.

This morning Madiyar Zhanuzak has received official permission from the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation for participation in the said fight.

In Macao, Zhanuzak and Alimane will have a 10-round fight in flyweight category. This is the final duel of the two boxers of 2017 IBF Silk Road Championship Tournament and is held under the aegis of the International Boxing Federation. The winner of the fight will get the new boxer title of IBF B&R Region.

The rival of Madiyar Zhanuzak, John Mark Alimane, first came out in the professional ring in 2015. Since then Alimane has had five winning duel meets, three of which he ended with a knock-out.

Madiyar Zhanuzak started his career as a professional boxer on July 7 2017 in Russia. To date he has 3 victories which includes one knock-out.