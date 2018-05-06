EN
    Madiyev defeats Mexican boxer on GGG vs. Martirosyan fight undercard

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On the undercard of the fight between Gennady Golovkin and Vanes Martirosyan in California, Kazakh super lightweight boxer Ruslan Madiyev secured a victory over undefeated Mexican Jesus Perez, SPORTINFORM reports.

    Within 10 rounds, the Kazakh boxer won by unanimous decision.

    This has been Ruslan Madiyev's 12th win in the professional ring, whereas Jesus Perez suffered his first defeat in the career of 22 fights.

    It is to be recalled that in the main match of this boxing event, Kazakhstani boxer Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin will defend his WBA, WBC and IBO middleweight titles against American Vanes Martirosyan.

     

