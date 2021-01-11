EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:10, 11 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Madrid paralyzed by deadly snow storm

    None
    None
    MADRID. KAZINFORM The region of Madrid woke up on Sunday morning under a blanket of snow after a historic blizzard struck the capital and surrounding areas, bringing road and rail traffic to a standstill as well as shutting the international Barajas airport.

    Storm Filomena has been blamed for the deaths of two people whose vehicle got swept up by a stream in Malaga in the south of the country, while investigations were ongoing into the death of a man who was found buried in the snow in Zarzalejo, a village in the hills northwest of the capital city, EFE-EPA reports.



    Tags:
    Environment World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!