Mads Mikkelsen to be the star guest of Comic Con in Astana

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen will visit Astana as a special guest at the international Comic Con festival, which will be held from July 25 to 28, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Mads Mikkelsen, known for his powerful roles as charming villains, won the hearts of audiences thanks to his participation in projects such as the television series Hannibal, where he played the iconic serial killer Hannibal Lecter. For this role, he received a Saturn Award in the category “Best TV Actor” and two nominations.

In 2016, Mikkelsen shone in two major films: Doctor Strange, where he played the main antagonist, and Rogue One. Star Wars: Stories”, where he played the role of the father of the main character. In 2022, he replaced Johnny Depp as the wizard Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore's Secrets.

The role of kindergarten teacher Lucas in the drama “The Hunt” by Thomas Vinterberg brought him the prize for best actor at the 65th Cannes Film Festival. Additionally, in 2010, he was awarded the Knightly Order of the Dannebrog by Queen Margrethe II of Denmark.

Comic Con Astana will take place on July 25-28, it promises to be a bright event for all fans of comics, cinema, video games, anime and other areas of modern popular culture.