Maestro Andrea Bocelli praises Dimash Qudaibergen

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Dimash Qudaibergen has met today with renowned Italian singer Andrea Bocelli in Beijing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Dimash Qudaibergen said on Instagram that Andrea Bocelli expressed support for the Kazakh singer's creative work.

"I've heard your voice. I've been very surprised because you have an amazing voice," Andrea Bocelli told Dimash.

It is noteworthy that Beijing hosts today the Asian Culture Carnival. Famous world singers participate in the event. Dimash Qudaibergen is expected to sing together with several singers at the opening ceremony of the Asian Culture Carnival.