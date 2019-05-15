EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:15, 15 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Maestro Andrea Bocelli praises Dimash Qudaibergen

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Dimash Qudaibergen has met today with renowned Italian singer Andrea Bocelli in Beijing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Dimash Qudaibergen said on Instagram that Andrea Bocelli expressed support for the Kazakh singer's creative work.

    "I've heard your voice. I've been very surprised because you have an amazing voice," Andrea Bocelli told Dimash.

    It is noteworthy that Beijing hosts today the Asian Culture Carnival. Famous world singers participate in the event. Dimash Qudaibergen is expected to sing together with several singers at the opening ceremony of the Asian Culture Carnival.

    Tags:
    Culture China Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!