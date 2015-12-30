ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 3-year old girl from Taldykorgan city - Kyzgaldak Rakhatkyzy - has a unique talent to attract metal objects as a magnet.

Her power to attract and make metal objects stick to her body was revealed a month ago. Since then, flatware and coins, but not dolls, have been her favorite toys. "My daughter feels well. There are no disorders in her health. However, now she tries to attract much heavier objects, like an iron," her mother told Express-K newspaper. Scientists confirm the existence of 'magnetic' people, but they cannot explain the nature of such abilites. Photo taken from the website of Express-K newspaper http://express-k.kz/news/?ELEMENT_ID=63580