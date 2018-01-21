Magnificent China Today photo exhibition opens in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Magnificent China Today photo exhibition opened at the Military History Museum of Kazakhstan within the framework of the Belt and Road initiative, Kazinform has learned from the Defense Ministry's press service.

The opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan Lieutenant-General Talgat Mukhtarov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China Mr. Zhang Hanhui, as well as the country's Military Attache Senior Colonel Ma Baokui.

The exhibition dedicated to China's achievements over the past 5 years, the reform of the People's Liberation Army, as well as the achievements in relations with the Republic of Kazakhstan, including the countries' military cooperation, will run for two months.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Lieutenant-General Talgat Mukhtarov noted the long history of the Kazakh-Chinese relations going back to the Great Silk Road and stressed the importance of holding such events.