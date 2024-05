Residents of Kegen district of Almaty region felt a 2-magnitude earthquake today, on May 6, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry.

The network of seismic stations recorded the MPV 5.7 magnitude quake at 09:12:44 a.m. It was centered 194 km southeast of Almaty on the border of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The quake energy class is 11.2, it said in a statement.