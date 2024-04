An earthquake measuring 2 on MPV scale hit Almaty today, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The quake was registered by the Seismological Stations Network of the Ministry of Emergencies at 01:46 pm.

The quake hit at a depth of 20 kilometers. Its epicenter was some 460 kilometers southeast of Almaty, in the territory of China.

Earthquake perceptibility rate on MSK-64 scale: Almaty, 2 points.