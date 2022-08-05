EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:51, 05 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Magnitude 3.1 earthquake hits Caspian Sea, 350 km from Aktau

    None
    AKTAU. KAZINFORM An earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale has been recorded in Mangistau region by the Republican Seismic Survey Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Kazinform reports.

    The quake occurred in the Caspian Sea on August 3 at 09:11 am (Nur-Sultan time) at a depth of 24 kilometers.

    The coordinates of the epicenter are 40.50° north latitude and 51.87° east longitude.

    The quake occurred approximately 350km from Aktau. No casualties were reported.


    Photo from open sources




    Tags:
    Earthquake Azerbaijan Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!