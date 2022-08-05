Magnitude 3.1 earthquake hits Caspian Sea, 350 km from Aktau

AKTAU. KAZINFORM An earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale has been recorded in Mangistau region by the Republican Seismic Survey Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Kazinform reports.

The quake occurred in the Caspian Sea on August 3 at 09:11 am (Nur-Sultan time) at a depth of 24 kilometers.

The coordinates of the epicenter are 40.50° north latitude and 51.87° east longitude.

The quake occurred approximately 350km from Aktau. No casualties were reported.





Photo from open sources







