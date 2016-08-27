EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:54, 27 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Magnitude 5.1 earthquakes strikes off Philippines Coast

    None
    None
    BALI. KAZINFORM A 5.1-magnitude earthquake has occurred off the coast of the Philippines, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reports.

     The quake struck at about 15:53 GMT on Friday, with its epicenter lying at a depth of about 97.6 kilometers (60 miles), USGS said. The earthquake occurred about 14 kilometers (8.6 miles) from Santa Monica, in the Surigao del Norte province. There have been no reports of damages or casualties, Kazinform refers to Sputniknews

     

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!