EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:38, 08 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Registered Near Fiji Islands - USGC

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck near the Fiji Islands in the South Pacific, US Geological Survey (USGC) reported Friday.

    The epicenter of the quake, which struck Fiji at 6:21 local time (19:21 GMT) Wednesday, was located at a depth of 17.48 miles about 55 miles from the city of Lautoka in the western part of the island of Viti Levu, Kazinform cites SputnikNews.

    There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Tsunami threat was not announced.

    Earlier on April, a 6.5-magnitude earthquake occurred near the Fiji Islands. The epicenter was about 6 miles deep.

    According to the Richter scale, earthquakes with a magnitude of 5.0-5.9 are considered to be moderate and can lead to casualties and cause damage to buildings and infrastructure.

    Tags:
    World News Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!