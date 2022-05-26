Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes Mexico, no damages reported

MEXICO CITY. KAZINFORM - An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck the Oaxaca, Mexico, region on Wednesday, Reuters quoted the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre as saying, and local Mexican authorities said there were no initial reports of damage, WAM reports.

The quake was at a depth of 57 km (35.42 miles), EMSC said.

Mexico's civil protection agency said it was in touch with local authorities in Oaxaca to evaluate the affected area, adding no damages had been reported so far.