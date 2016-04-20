Magnitude 5.5 quake strikes Ecuadorian coast

QUITO. KAZINFORM - An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 shook the coast of Ecuador, the US Geological Service (USGS) said on its website.

The quake struck at a depth of about 9.5 miles, USGS said, adding that its epicenter was 2.4 miles away from the coastal town of Muisne.

There were no immediate reports on casualties or damage. No tsunami warnings have been issued.

A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Ecuador on Saturday, with its epicenter near the town of Pedernales. The death toll from the powerful earthquake has risen to 507 by now, according to the country's authorities data, Sputniknews.com reports.

Photo: © Flickr/ Matt Katzenberger