    12:06, 15 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Indonesia

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 5.6-magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of Indonesia, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Wednesday.

    The epicenter of the quake was located 194 kilometers (120.5 miles) southeast of the city Enarotali, Papua province, on the island of New Guinea, at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), according to the agency.

    There have been neither immediate reports of damages or casualties, nor a tsunami threat.

    Indonesia is located in the so-called Ring of Fire quake zone, where a large number of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur. The seismologists annually register here some 6,000 earthquakes above the 4.0 magnitude.

    Kazinform refers to Trend.az

