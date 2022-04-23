EN
    13:49, 23 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Magnitude-5.7 earthquake jolts Bosnia and Herzegovina

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - At least one person was killed when a magnitude-5.7 earthquake jolted Bosnia and Herzegovina early Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The Dr. Safet Mujic Cantonal Hospital in Mostar said a 28-year-old woman was killed.

    The quake hit the Ljubinje municipality in southern Bosnia and Herzegovina, 182 kilometers (113 miles) southeast of the capital city of Sarajevo, at depth of 2 kilometers (1.2 miles), according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

    At least three people were injured, according to Stolac State Hospital.


