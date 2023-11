ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Seismic Stations Network of the Kazakh Ministry of Emergencies has recorded an offshore earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 on MPV scale in the Caspian Sea, Kazinform reports.

The earthquake occurred on August 23, at 03:24:23 am Almaty time, at a depth of 5 kilometers, 2,213 kilometers west of Almaty.

The coordinates of the epicenter are 40.37° north latitude, 50.86° east longitude.