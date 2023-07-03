Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Indonesia

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - A strong earthquake hit Indonesia on early Monday, according to the weather agency of the Southeast Asian nation, Kazinform cites Anadolu Agency.

The earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck off Indonesia's easternmost Papua province, said the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency, BMKG.

The earthquake, which hit at around 9.51 a.m. local time (0251GMT), was measured at a depth of around 33 kilometers (20.51 miles).

Local residents felt the tremor strongly. There has been no report of any damage yet.