TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:15, 29 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Magnitude 8.2 quake strikes Alaska, tsunami warning issued

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - A tsunami alert has been issued after a powerful magnitude 8.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said early on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The quake was at a depth of 47 kilometers (29 miles) and its epicenter was 91 kilometers (56 miles) off Perryville, Alaska, according to the USGS.

    Two aftershocks with magnitudes of 6.2 and 5.6 have been recorded so far, it added.


