Magomed Adiyev steps down as head coach Kazakhstan national football team

Magomed Adiyev, the head coach of the Kazakhstan national football team, has resigned due to family circumstances, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the Kazakhstan Football Federation (KFF).

In a meeting held at the House of Football, the President of the KFF, Adlet Barmenkulov, convened with the backroom staff of the Kazakhstan national team. The former head coach cited family circumstances as the reason for his resignation.

The KFF was prepared for such a development and is expected to choose a new head coach next week.

Recall that on 6 May 2022, Adiyev was appointed head coach of the Kazakhstan national team. In November 2022, the contract was extended for another 2 years.

Adiyev has crafted a strong reputation for both him and the Kazakhstan national team through some impressive results in the 2022–2023 Nations League and 2024 European Qualifiers. One of these results was a 3–2 victory over Denmark at the Astana Arena, coming back from 2–0 down.