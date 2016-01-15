EN
    14:42, 15 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Mahan Airlines to set up Sari-Aktau flight

    None
    None
    SARI. KAZINFORM - Representative of Mahan Airlines in Northern Province of Mazandaran Reza Toyserkani said on Wednesday that the company decided to set up flight between Sari, capital of Mazandaran province, and Aktau city in Kazakhstan.

    He made the remarks in a meeting to study tourism problems in Mazandaran.

    He said that the northern province of Mazandaran has plenty of capacities in the field of tourism and that the company is ready to increase its flights to help boost tourism of Mazandaran.
    Aktau Port is on Caspian Sea shore and close to Mazandaran, in south of Caspian Sea, IRNA reports.

