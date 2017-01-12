Mailybayev relieved of post of President’s Executive Office Deputy Chief

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By the Presidential decree, Baglan Mailybayev has been relieved of the post of Deputy Chief of the President's Executive Office , Akorda press service informed.

Baglan Mailybayev was appointed as Deputy Chief of the President's Executive Office in October 2011. Prior to this, he served as Press Secretary of the President , Vice Minister of Culture and Information, Chief of the Presidential Press Service, President of Zan (Law) JSC, President of Kazakhstanskaya Pravda Republican Newspaper JSC and Lecturer at the Abylay Khan University of International Relations and World Languages.