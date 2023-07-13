Main library of Spain replenished with works of Kazakh literature

MADRID. KAZINFORM – In the context of the development of bilateral cultural and humanitarian cooperation, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Danat Musayev held a meeting with the Director of the National Library of Spain Ana Santos and the Director of Culture of the National Library Javier Ortega, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

During the conversation, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation in holding joint cultural events, including exhibitions and master classes, exchange of experience in digitalization of printed publications, rare documents, as well as archival activities.

In order to popularize Kazakh literature more widely, Abai's works, translated into Spanish, were transferred to the Library fund.