Main mediator of Kazakhstan tells Kyrgyz colleagues about peculiarities of mediation

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM In Kyrgyzstan, new Criminal, Criminal Procedure, Penitentiary Codes, and the Code of Misconduct come into force in the new year, KABAR reported.

"With the entry of these codes into force, mediation, carried out in the framework of the criminal process, will make its first steps. In the light of this event, finding out how mediation works in the field regulated by these codes becomes a paramount matter for our mediators," representatives of the National Center for Mediation noted.

At the invitation of the Republican community of mediators and the National Center for Mediation, Director General of the Association of Mediators of Kazakhstan, Zhandilda Zhakupov paid a two-day visit Kyrgyzstan. For two days, he was training professional mediators of the Kyrgyz Republic in mediation features in certain categories of disputes and introduced the experience of mediators in Kazakhstan, where the Law on Mediation was adopted in 2011 and a lot of work was done on the implementation and development of the institute of mediation in the 7 years that followed.

In Kazakhstan, mediation today is carried out in all civil disputes, in criminal cases, as well as in administrative cases terminated by reconciliation of the parties, but not in corruption cases and in instances involving state bodies.

The main mediator of Kazakhstan generously shared his experience and knowledge, and the secrets and subtleties of the profession, the proven mediation techniques with which the listeners were introduced at the training workshop, will undoubtedly protect many participants of the seminar from many mistakes in future practice.

As Zhakupova noted, even with many years of experience in mediation, one cannot say that you know everything about mediation. This profession involves continuous improvement of knowledge, lifelong learning.

He said that in developed countries, mediators specialize in one direction. The successful practice of mediation in these countries has led to the fact that once people use the services of a mediator, then they forget the courts. Perhaps this is also due to the fact that during mediation carried out within the framework of the criminal process, there is a process not of reconciliation, not smoothing the guilt, but transferring the conflict from the criminal sphere to the plane of civil law relations. It might be the reason why in developed European countries, prisons are empty, and in Sweden, even all of them were closed due to the absence of prison population.

"All the training seminars, master classes, conferences organized by the Republican community of mediators were very productive and useful. Thanks to their cooperation with GIZ, IDLO projects, our mediators have the chance to get acquainted with the best experience of foreign countries and learn from reputable international class mediators. It's wonderful," the report read.