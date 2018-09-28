Main topics of 'Heavy Caspian: Turkmenistan conference' revealed

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM The first international Heavy Caspian: Turkmenistan conference is scheduled to be held in the Pre-Caspian Avaza city on October 1-3, 2018, the organizer of the event - the international Heavy World company said in a statement.

Within the framework of the event, it is planned to discuss the structure of logistics in the country, in particular, the capability of Turkmenbashi port to receive project cargos, the status of road and railway infrastructure, the experience of delivery of project cargos to Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

Presentations will be made by representatives of the Turkmen Logistics Association, the Ministry of Railway Transport, the Ministry of Road Transport and a number of other ministries and departments of the country.

The general sponsor of the conference is the local company 'Yuk ulag merkezi', specializing in transportation of non-standard (oversized) cargo and having experience of interaction with the CIS, Baltic and Persian Gulf countries.

Turkmenistan is building about 1,700 large facilities worth more than $42 billion. The Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project is among the most important investment projects.

The construction of the Turkmenbashi seaport has been completed, the construction of a gas chemical complex for the production of polyethylene and polypropylene, the installation of facilities at the country's largest gas field "Galkynysh" are nearing completion.

In particular, a separate transport and logistics center (TLC) has been established within the new international Caspian port of Turkmenbashi, opened in May.

The TLC is designed to provide services to consumers at the "industrial production - transport - trade" junction. It will include a warehouse complex with telecommunications and cargo processing equipment, information and technology support for the process of transportation and processing of goods. The container terminal has an average annual capacity of 400,000 TEU.

The annual capacity of the port is 17-18 million tons. Together with the previously operating port, this figure will be 25-26 million tons.

Turkmenistan borders with Kazakhstan, Iran, Russia, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan on land, with Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Iran on sea.