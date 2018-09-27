Mainly dry weather predicted in Kazakhstan on Thursday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On September 27, atmospheric fronts will continue prevailing over the western and northwestern regions of Kazakhstan causing rains with thunderstorms there. Other parts of the country will see no precipitation, Kazhydromet Weather Service informs.

In the area near Lake Zhalanashkol in Almaty region, the speed will reach 17-22 m/s.

Winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s with a dust storm are expected in Kyzylorda region.

In Mangistau region, patchy fog, thunderstorm, and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s are expected.

In Aktobe region, a thunderstorm and 18 m/s strong wind are expected in the daytime.

In the morning and afternoon, Kostanay region will see a thunderstorm. The wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s,

The wind speed will also reach 15-20 m/s in Zhambyl, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and Atyrau regions. In the morning, there will be patches of fog in Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan regions.

As to East Kazakhstan region, touches of frost down to +3 degrees Centigrade are predicted.

There is a risk of fire in Turkestan, Mangistau, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstan regions.