    11:37, 19 January 2024 | GMT +6

    Maire Tecnimont CEO briefs President Tokayev on company’s flagship projects

    Kazakhstan and ITaly
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Maire Tecnimont CEO Alessandro Bernini to eye prospects of cooperation in energy and petrochemical sectors, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State commended the company’s vast experience in the implementation of decarbonization and energy transition projects as well as its presence in 45 countries.

    According to President Tokayev, Kazakhstan is immensely interested in Maire Tecnimont’s ambitious plans to considerably cut CO emissions and develop green technologies, since our country set the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 as part of the Paris Agreement and strives to introduce the world’s best practices in that respect.

    Alessandro Bernini briefed President Tokayev on the company’s flagship projects implemented worldwide and put forward his proposals on the development of Kazakhstan’s energy sector.

    The Head of State positively assessed the company’s participation in the construction of a natural gas chemical complex in Kazakhstan’s Atyrau region under the agreement signed in April 2023.

    Kazakhstan and Italy
    Photo credit: Akorda

     

    Tags:
    Akorda Presidential Residence Business, companies President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Italy
    Татьяна Кудренок
    Author
    Татьяна Кудренок
