EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:20, 09 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Maiya Bekbayeva named People’s Assembly official spokesperson

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Maiya Bekbayeva has been named an official spokesperson of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan at an expanded meeting of its Council, Kazinform correspondent reports

    According to Marat Azilkhanov, head of the People’s Assembly Secretariat, the post of an official spokesperson will allow for expressing the Assembly’s official stance on current public issues.

    During the meeting, Chairwoman of the Journalists’ Club of the People’s Assembly Maiya Bekbayeva was named the Assembly’s official spokesperson.

    Azilkhanov noted that as a professional journalist newly appointed Maiya Bekbayeva is well aware of the work of the media and specific nature of covering topics of interethnic relations.

    Notably, an expanded meeting of the Council of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan has taken place in the Kazakh capital.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Mass media Appointments, dismissals Events Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!