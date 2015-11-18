Majilis approved amendments to Law «On Civil Service» proposed by President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today at its plenary session, the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament has approved the amendments proposed by President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the bill "On Civil Service in the Republic of Kazakhstan."

As earlier reported, the Head of State criticized the provision regarding the retirement age of civil servants.

According to Head of the Presidential Administration N. Nigmatullin, the law "On Civil Service in the Republic of Kazakhstan" was adopted by the Parliament on October 22, 2015. On October 26 the document was submitted for the President's signature.

The President asked the Parliament to consider his propositions regarding retirement age of political and administrative officials.

The deputies unanimously voted for accepting these amendments.