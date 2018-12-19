EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:54, 19 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Majilis approved amendments to Treaty on accession of Kyrgyzstan to EAEU

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Lower Chamber (Majilis) of the Kazakh Parliament has approved the draft law ‘On Ratification of the Protocol of Amendments to the Treaty on Accession of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union dated May 29, 2014 signed December 23, 2014,' Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov who presented the bill in the Majilis, as per the law on international treaties, the Protocol is subject to ratification.

    "Under the Article 8 of the Treaty on accession of the Kyrgyz Republic to the EAEU, the term of the existing standards of distribution of import customs duties was set until 12 August 2018. According to this Protocol, this term is prolonged till 31 December 2019," he said.

     

    Eurasian Economic Union Parliament Ministry of National Economy
