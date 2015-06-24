EN
    13:36, 24 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Majilis approved ratification of agreement with Russia on readmission

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The draft law "On ratification of the agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of Russia on readmission and the protocol on the order of implementation of the agreement between Kazakhstan and Russia on readmission" was approved at the plenary sitting of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

    "The agreement was signed in Astana on June 7, 2013. The Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan and the Director of the Federal Migration Service of Russia signed the agreement on behalf of the two countries. The agreement provides for return of the people violating the terms of admission or stay in the territory of the countries," Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Kalmukhanbet Kassymov said presenting the draft law.

    According to him, the people are subject to readmission if they illegally arrived in the country or stayed longer than their visas expired.

