Majilis approved ratification of new Agrt with WB on functioning of WB offices in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at its plenary session, the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament has approved ratification of the Law "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (World Bank) on establishment and functioning of the WB offices in Kazakhstan."

Vice Minister of National Economy Marat Kussainov presented the bill. According to him, the document was signed by the Kazakhstan Government and the World Bank on January 21, 2016 during the World Economic Forum in Davos.



"The document will replace the previous Agreement dated 1994 on establishment of the WB permanent representative office in Almaty. After opening of an office in Astana in 2011, the Almaty-based office got the status of the Regional Representative Office and presently maintains the activity of the World Bank for Central Asia," he said.