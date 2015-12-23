Majilis approved ratification of UN Convention against Discrimination in Education

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Majilis deputies approved today the bill "On ratification of the Convention against Discrimination in Education," Kazinform reports.

“The aim of the Convention is to eliminate any discrimination in the sphere of education as well as to announce primary education compulsory, available and free. Its positive legal and social consequences are ensuring human rights observance and equal access to education regardless of race, skin color, gender, language, confession, political or any other beliefs, ethnic or social origin, economic situation or birth. Thus, the adoption of the draft law will allow to prevent discrimination in the field of education,” Minister of Education and Science Aslan Sarinzhipov said presenting the draft law.

The Convention against Discrimination in Education was adopted in Paris December 14, 1960 at the General Conference of the UNESCO