Majilis approves Alikhan Smailov's candidacy for Prime Minister's seat

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 82 deputies backed Smailov’s candidacy, seven deputies voted against and eight deputies refrained from voting.

Alikhan Smailov was born in 1972 in Almaty. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University (1994) and the Kazakhstan Institute of Management, Economics and Strategic Research (1996).

From 2015 to 2018, he was the Aide to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Prior to his appointment as the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan in January 2022, he served as the Minister of Finance and the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.