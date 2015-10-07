Majilis approves Nur Otan initiated bill on combating corruption

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At today's plenary session Majilis has approved in the second reading the draft law "On combating corruption".

The bill was developed by Nur Otan faction.

According to Svetlana Bychkova, Majilis deputy, 22 meetings of the working group with representatives of concerned government agencies, "Atameken" National Chamber of Entrepreneurs and NGOs, have been held while developing the bill.

Svetlana Bychkova informed that a comparative table contains 45 positions 23 of which are new versions of the articles, and the rest are new versions of certain norms.

Majilis deputies have also approved the second reading of amendments to the related law.