Majilis approves ratification of agreement with Kyrgyzstan on railway transportation tariffs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Majilis has approved the draft law "On ratification of the Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic on application of the order on regulation of access to railway service, including thebasics of tariff policy,", Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The signed Agreement is temporarily applied from January 10, 2017, and it provides early application by the two countries of the following norms of the Agreement on the EAEC. First, it is a mutual provision of access to railway transportation services and infrastructure for Kazakh and Kyrgyz consumers on equal terms. Also, equal access for railway carriers to the infrastructure will be ensured. In Kazakhstan, the above conditions are ensured in the legislation since the EAEU Treaty came into force, that is, since 2014. The Kyrgyz side made corresponding changes in 2016. Secondly, the use by the parties of unified tariffs for different types of goods transported by rail between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic and transit within the framework of the Agreement on the Unified Energy System," said the Minister for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan, Zhenis Kasymbek, introducing the bill.

According to him, unified tariffs will, first of all, ensure an increase in traffic by creating favorable conditions. Today the volume of cargo transportation between the two countries has already increased by 14 percent in comparison with the same period last year.