Majilis approves ratification of Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan Agrt on delimitation of state border on Caspian Sea

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputies of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament have approved the bill «On ratification of the Agreement between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan on delimitation of the Kazakh-Turkmen state border and delineation of adjacent areas of the fishing zones on the Caspian Sea,» Kazinform correspondent reports.

As Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi said, presenting the document, the ratification of the bill will let eliminate possible disputes on delineation of the Caspian Sea seabed between the two countries. The document will let improve investment attractiveness of Kazakhstani sector of the Caspian Sea seabed and ensure favorable conditions for exercise of sovereign rights to subsurface use and fishing of aquatic biological resources.

The agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan on the delimitation of the Kazakh-Turkmen state border and the delimitation of adjacent sections of fishing zones on the Caspian Sea was concluded in Ashgabat on October 25, 2021.



