    15:36, 11 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Majilis’ Bureau registers ‘Jana Qazaqstan’ deputy group

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov chaired the session of the chamber’s Bureau to map out the draft agenda of the upcoming plenary session of MPs, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber’s press service.

    The chamber focused on the draft amendments to the issues of counteraction to corruption in the first reading.

    Mps also discussed the draft law on amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of volunteer activity, charity, state social order and grants for non-governmental organizations.

    Along with mapping out the agenda for the upcoming session, Majilis deputies also registered the deputy group ‘Jana Qazaqstan’ (New Kazakhstan).

    Kazakhstan Parliament Majilis New Kazakhstan
