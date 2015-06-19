Majilis Bureau set agenda of the upcoming session

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's sitting of the Majilis Bureau under the chairmanship of Kabibulla Dzhakupov has set the agenda of the forthcoming plenary session.

Majilis deputies in the first reading will discuss a bill introduced with accompanying amendments on the use of nuclear energy, as well as a draft of legislative innovations on pension benefits. The draft agenda also includes a package of ratification documents. Among the documents is the agreement concluded between Kazakhstan and Lithuania and Russia on the readmission of persons, as well as a deal made with Japan on the promotion and protection of investments. Deputies are invited to consider the issue on continuation of the work on charity, sponsorship and philanthropic activities. In addition, the draft agenda includes a number of new bills received by the Majilis. Among them are the amendments on non-performing loans and assets of second-tier banks, the ratification of the agreement between Kazakhstan and Iran on the international road transportation of passengers and cargo, the international auto service agreement between our country and Kyrgyzstan, as well as the ratification of the Inter-American Convention on mutual assistance in criminal matters.