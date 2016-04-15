Majilis Bureau set agenda of upcoming plenary session

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Majilis bureau chaired by Baktykozha Izmuhambetov has set the agenda of the forthcoming plenary session, the press service of the Majilis reported.

MPs will discuss a draft law on ratification of an agreement between Kazakhstan and Macedonia on the promotion and protection of investments. The document contributes to improving the investment climate of countries and further development of mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation.



The Majilis will set the deadlines for preparation of conclusions on a number of bills. The House will review the project of the law "On pastures" with accompanying amendments. The bill is developed by a group of Members of the Parliament and covers the issues related to government regulation and support of the rational use of pastures.