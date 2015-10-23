Majilis Bureau sets agenda of next plenary session

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, Kabibulla Dzhakupov, chairman of the Majilis, has held a meeting of Bureau of the Majilis.

According to the press service of the Majilis, the meeting has set the draft agenda of the forthcoming plenary session. Majilis deputies will discuss a draft law on precious metals and stones. The bill is aimed at forming a common legal basis for regulating social relations in production and circulation of precious metals and stones, government regulation and control of operations related to precious metals and stones, as well as harmonization of the national legislation and creation of conditions for jewelry industry development in Kazakhstan. In the first reading the Chamber will also consider legislative amendments with respect to safety and security arrangements during mass sports, cultural, entertainment and other events.