Majilis Chair receives Russian envoy to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Majilis Chairman Nurlan Nigmatulin has received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Kazakhstan, Mikhail Bocharnikov, Kazinform reports with reference to the press service of the Chamber.

Speaking about the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the states, Mr. Nigmatulin stressed that over this period the Kazakhstan-Russia alliance became an important factor of CIS integration.

According to him, the efficient joint work based on mutual understanding and friendship of the leaders of the two countries Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin facilitated the exceptional results of bilateral cooperation in different spheres.

The sides paid special attention to the issues of regional and global security, as well as joint work in the UN Security Council, CSTO, SCO, and CICA.

The interlocutors supported the idea of strengthening contacts between the parliamentarians of the two countries. And, noting Kazakhstan's achievements in the international arena, Ambassador Bocharnikov stressed that bolstering inter-parliamentary cooperation is an important part of Kazakhstan-Russia partnership.