Majilis chairman awards letters of appreciation to journalists (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Kabibulla Dzhakupov, chairman of Majilis, has awarded letters of appreciation to journalists who actively covered the work of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

"Dear parliamentary journalists! First of all, let me congratulate you on the upcoming International Day of Journalism. President of Kazakhstan declared June 28 as the Day of Communications and Information," said K.Dzhakupov. He also stressed that at present more than 70 print and electronic media provide informational support of the House. More than 500 journalists are accredited by the press service of Majilis.