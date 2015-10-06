Majilis chairman Dzhakupov speaks at “Eurasian Economic Perspective” forum (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Eurasian Economic Perspective" international forum has kicked off in the city of Astana.

The event is organized at the initiative of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan and the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia. Opening the forum the chairman of the Majilis Kabibulla Dzhakupov focused on the initiatives put forward by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev at the 70th jubilee session of the UN General Assembly. Kabibulla Dzhakupov noted that speaking at the UNGA the Head of State offered relevant integration projects. He warned of the danger of international law erosion and weakening of the role of global institutions. According to the chairman of the Majilis, President Nazarbayev is consistently implementing these principles in the Eurasian Economic Union. Majilis Speaker expressed confidence that the EEU is turning into a massive project that has the potential to become an integral part of a new global economic architecture. Kabibulla Dzhakupov focused on the issues interfacing the EEU and the initiatives of China "The economic belt of the Silk Road". He stressed that the revival of the Silk Road aims at co-development of Eurasia. The forum is being attended by Chairman of the State Duma Sergei Naryshkin (Russian Federation), Chairman of the Majlisi Oli Sh.Zuhurov (Tajikistan), as well as representatives of parliaments of Belarus, China, Kyrgyzstan, rectors of leading universities, politicians and heads of the regions of Kazakhstan and Russia.