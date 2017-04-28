Majilis Chairman: Efficient state support and competitive business needed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Majilis Deputies and Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs need to cooperate actively for successful achievement of the President's targets towards improvement of business environment in Kazakhstan, as Chairman of Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin said during extended meeting of Nur Otan Party, the press-service of Kazakh Majilis reports.

"The Head of State's Address "Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness" implies that drastic improvement and expansion of business environment is one of the topmost priorities. And we, deputies of Majilis, members of Nur Otan Party and Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs together with the Government, must ensure successful accomplishment of all goals imposed by the President of the country", said the Majilis Speaker.

In this regard, Nigmatulin highlighted the positive experience of collaboration between the deputy corps and business, particularly while working at draft laws on local government, as well as electric power industry issues. According to him, this helped to find the legal route for consolidation of power delivering companies and, as a result, to reduce electric power tariffs both for entrepreneurs and populations.

Among the promising directions the chairman mentioned cooperation in business protection against groundless administrative pressure and humanization of criminal legislation in terms of economic crimes.

Nurlan Nigmatulin emphasized the importance of efficient use of state support for business development. "Unfortunately, there are cases when negligent public servants use state business support for personal gain, provide preferences to or lobby particular companies, directly involved in the acts of corruption. Of course, public support helps to develop domestic production and increase the share of local content. However, such interference can result in such ‘business' that can exist only in so-called ‘overprotection conditions' of government orders and contracts, and if it loses them it will rapidly lose competitiveness", the speaker noted.

"Therefore, it is not so much necessary to render direct support to business as to create favourable conditions for its development. We need to use joint efforts to build genuine partnership relations between the state and the business, when the state support is efficient and business is competitive", he said.

Nigmatulin also noted the need to strengthen cooperation in elaborating draft laws which refer to domestic business problems, to conduct public hearings, round tables and expert discussions and to establish the practice of visits to the regions by the Majilis deputies and Atameken representatives.

"Because we have a common goals and targets. And it is important that we could jointly complete these targets. The Parliament would ensure legislative support of domestic business and Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs would render expert and consultative support upon discussion of draft laws within the Parliament. Exactly such constructive systematic approach will let us accomplish the Head of State's target to make the share of small and large-scale businesses equal to at least 50pct of GDP by 2050", the Chairman of Majilis summarized.